J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares Gap Down to $0.71

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.71. J.Jill shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 485,500 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get J.Jill alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 208,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 358,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 283,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 56,239 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.