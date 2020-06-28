J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares Gap Down to $0.71

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.71. J.Jill shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 485,500 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.
About J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.
