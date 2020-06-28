First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Down to $10.23

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.23. First Horizon National shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 6,556,900 shares changing hands.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.56.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 3,758.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 291,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

