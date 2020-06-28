First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Down to $10.23

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.23. First Horizon National shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 6,556,900 shares changing hands.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.56.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 3,758.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 291,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

