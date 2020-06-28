Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Gap Down to $20.50

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $20.50. Fifth Third Bancorp shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 6,996,800 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 27,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 587,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

