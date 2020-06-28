RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.27. RTW Retailwinds shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 15,956,700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in RTW Retailwinds by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in RTW Retailwinds by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,369,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 174,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RTW Retailwinds by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

