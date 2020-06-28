CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Down to $21.83

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.66, but opened at $21.83. CIT Group shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 2,567,100 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get CIT Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.88.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,140 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CIT Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CIT Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 831,523 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CIT Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,665,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 190.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,360 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.