KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $12.91

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $12.91. KeyCorp shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 7,269,600 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2,485.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,910 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,139,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 519,240 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 335,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 41.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.