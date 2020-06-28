$171.61 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report $171.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.20 million and the highest is $241.91 million. Quidel reported sales of $108.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $951.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $633.80 million to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

QDEL stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. Quidel has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $222.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06.

In other Quidel news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 28,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $5,459,119.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,815,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,557,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 342,986 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,511,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,716,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.