Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $46.09, but opened at $45.09. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 3,072,000 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Robert J. More sold 18,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $516,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $2,253,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,521.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,638 shares of company stock worth $8,731,575.

Several brokerages have commented on VIR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $69,162,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $51,405,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $12,365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,152,000.

About Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

