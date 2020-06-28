Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Gap Down to $2.57

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.57. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 662,000 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

The firm has a market cap of $162.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

