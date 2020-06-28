Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Down to $31.42

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.31, but opened at $31.42. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 1,554,400 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

