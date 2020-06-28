Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Gap Down to $20.71

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $20.71. Synovus Financial shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 1,118,900 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 297,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

