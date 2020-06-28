Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.25 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.25 ($7.02) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 30.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($6.85) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.89 ($8.86).

Shares of LHA opened at €8.99 ($10.11) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -7.53. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 1 year high of €17.95 ($20.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

