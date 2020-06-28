Rightmove (LON:RMV) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 385 ($4.90) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 400 ($5.09).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 668 ($8.50) to GBX 617 ($7.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($7.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 498.93 ($6.35).

RMV stock opened at GBX 540.60 ($6.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 554.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 580.61. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 373.10 ($4.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710.60 ($9.04).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

