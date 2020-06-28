Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €85.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €97.11 ($109.11).

BEI stock opened at €101.40 ($113.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €98.89. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($131.74).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

