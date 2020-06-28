Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading Up 20%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s share price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 384,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 488,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $50.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

