United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.99. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 264,372 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 556,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 7,255.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 101,725 shares during the period. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.