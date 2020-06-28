Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Gap Down to $11.12

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $11.12. Nantkwest shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 1,803,487 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 112,350.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nantkwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 36,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $203,864.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 13,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $123,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,204,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,838,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,346 shares of company stock worth $1,434,085 in the last 90 days. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

