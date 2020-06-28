Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Gap Down to $38.60

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.17, but opened at $38.60. Eldorado Resorts shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 268,994 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,577,000 after buying an additional 2,951,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 568.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,756 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth about $15,374,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2,123.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,673,000 after purchasing an additional 955,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,149,000 after purchasing an additional 888,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERI)
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
