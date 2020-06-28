Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Gap Down to $38.60

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.17, but opened at $38.60. Eldorado Resorts shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 268,994 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,577,000 after buying an additional 2,951,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 568.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,756 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth about $15,374,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2,123.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,673,000 after purchasing an additional 955,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,149,000 after purchasing an additional 888,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

