21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.66

Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 91375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

VNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.