Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.05

Zambeef Products Plc (LON:ZAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.05 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.10), with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.05 ($0.10).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Zambeef Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.69.

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, eggs, dairy products, edible oils, fish, flour, and stock feed. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,973 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,776 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation.

