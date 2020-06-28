KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $221.83

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $221.83 and last traded at $221.83, with a volume of 901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.77.

About KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software.

