Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Stock Price Down 50%

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL) shares were down 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 554,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 445,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $848,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.00.

About Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kilo Goldmines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilo Goldmines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.