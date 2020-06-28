Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) versus Boc Hong Kong (NYSE:BHKLY) Financial Review

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Boc Hong Kong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $44.50 billion 1.76 $8.78 billion $5.03 8.65 Boc Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.51 $4.29 billion N/A N/A

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Boc Hong Kong.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Boc Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Boc Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 18.30% 13.24% 0.74% Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Toronto-Dominion Bank and Boc Hong Kong, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 1 7 5 0 2.31 Boc Hong Kong 0 1 1 0 2.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus price target of $73.42, indicating a potential upside of 68.77%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Boc Hong Kong.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Boc Hong Kong on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Securities brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,098 branches and 3,394 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,257 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Boc Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

