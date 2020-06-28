Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Trading Up 13.6%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price shot up 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.88, 45,785,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 315% from the average session volume of 11,025,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTBX shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 633.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,609,350 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 194,654 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

