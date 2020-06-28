Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Trading Up 13.6%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price shot up 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.88, 45,785,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 315% from the average session volume of 11,025,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTBX shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,609,350 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 194,654 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.
Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.