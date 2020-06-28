BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.00

BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 1010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.25.

BQE Water Company Profile (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

