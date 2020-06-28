SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Down to $14.44

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $14.44. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 2,235,053 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.