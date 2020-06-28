SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Down to $14.44

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $14.44. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 2,235,053 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
