IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Gap Up to $1.22

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.22. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 4,650,794 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IZEA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Murphy bought 7,500 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,572.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

