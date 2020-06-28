Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given a C$95.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) has been assigned a C$95.00 price target by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$86.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$102.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 3.9600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss purchased 339 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.33 per share, with a total value of C$29,266.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,937,412.28.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

