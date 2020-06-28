Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of MRE opened at C$10.27 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Robert Fairchild acquired 3,600 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$38,959.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,256.10.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

