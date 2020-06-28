$4.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report $4.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Paypal reported sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $20.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paypal.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.41.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 324,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $170.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.19. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paypal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.