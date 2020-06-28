Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to report $1.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $76.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $143.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $166.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $315.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.16 million to $383.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sidoti downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

LIND stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $372.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 38.0% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,923,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $3,114,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.2% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 483,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,354 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.