JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

