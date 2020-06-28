Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Barclays cut shares of Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Shares of ALFVY opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.08. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.
About Atlas Copco
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
