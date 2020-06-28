Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Barclays cut shares of Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of ALFVY opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.08. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.