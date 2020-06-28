Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Alsea SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

About Alsea SAB de CV

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, and Cañas y Tapas.

