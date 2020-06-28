Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Alsea SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.74.
About Alsea SAB de CV
