ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investec raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ASOMY stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.16. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

