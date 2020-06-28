Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

ATDRY stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR
Atlas Copco Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Atlas Copco Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Alsea SAB de CV Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley
Alsea SAB de CV Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley
ASOS PLC/ADR Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
ASOS PLC/ADR Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR
Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR
Bayer Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank
Bayer Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report