Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

ATDRY stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

