Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $18.65 on Friday. Bayer has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Bayer had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.