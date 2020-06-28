Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Sell

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.48 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

