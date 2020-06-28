Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BDRFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

