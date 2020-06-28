Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank raised shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

BAYRY opened at $18.65 on Friday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Bayer had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bayer will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

