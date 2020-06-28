$74.87 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce sales of $74.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.90 million and the highest is $77.09 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $75.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $308.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $313.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $352.33 million, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $386.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $100,252.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,251.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $416,464.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,353 shares of company stock worth $2,211,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $127,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

