$85.72 Million in Sales Expected for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will report $85.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.02 million. On Deck Capital posted sales of $110.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full year sales of $341.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.18 million to $362.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $339.45 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $373.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.49 million. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONDK shares. BTIG Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

ONDK opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. On Deck Capital has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

