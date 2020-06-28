$62.00 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will announce sales of $62.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.85 million to $63.99 million. Wingstop reported sales of $48.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $229.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.83 million to $233.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $252.46 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $263.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wingstop.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.
Wingstop stock opened at $135.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.61, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.16. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.
In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.
