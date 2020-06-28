$950,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 493.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.70 million, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $6.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,324.48% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

In other news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

ADAP stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

