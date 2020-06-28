Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.34

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 5110831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,681,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 283.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 503,295 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $6,054,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $7,180,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

