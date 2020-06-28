Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post sales of $84.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.51 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $111.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $401.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.63 million to $411.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $399.54 million, with estimates ranging from $367.87 million to $425.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 8.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

