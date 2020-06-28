Brokerages Expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post sales of $29.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.11 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $48.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $185.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.26 million to $203.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $275.75 million to $318.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 37,500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $1,497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,045,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 50,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $1,826,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,759 shares of company stock valued at $11,065,783 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

