Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.35. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

