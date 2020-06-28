Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.94

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 245510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $815.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $3,195,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 183.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 112,409 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

