Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Shares Up 0.6%

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.65, 34,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 252,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several research firms recently commented on AUG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

